Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,812 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 38.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 474,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

