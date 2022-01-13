Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VRCA stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

