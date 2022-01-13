Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on STMicroelectronics’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a note issued to investors on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

STM opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 22.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

