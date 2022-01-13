Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

