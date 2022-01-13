Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 154,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,758 shares.The stock last traded at $37.83 and had previously closed at $37.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

