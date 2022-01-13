Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

VTR stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

