Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $75.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

