Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.