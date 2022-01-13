Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

