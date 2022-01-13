Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 30,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,510.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

PEY opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

