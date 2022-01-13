Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

