Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $21,831,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

