Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Up 3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 4,947,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,908,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

