Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.93).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

