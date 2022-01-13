Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

