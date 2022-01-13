J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

SJM stock opened at $140.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $144.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

