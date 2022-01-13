Ixcoin Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,238,176 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

