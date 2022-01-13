IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 935,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,015,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.22.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of IT Tech Packaging worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

