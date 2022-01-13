IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 935,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,015,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.22.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.
About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
