iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

