iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 760,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,307,944. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

