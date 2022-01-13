iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,812 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,836 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.