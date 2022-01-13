iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $112.60 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

