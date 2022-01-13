iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

