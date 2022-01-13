iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

