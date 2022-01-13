iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of IRTC opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

