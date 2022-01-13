IoTeX Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $967.37 million and $27.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00346177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.