Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE CSR opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -363.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

