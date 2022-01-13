Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 653% compared to the typical daily volume of 935 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO remained flat at $$8.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

