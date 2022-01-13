Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND):

1/11/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50.

12/29/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/24/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/22/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

