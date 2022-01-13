Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

