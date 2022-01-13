Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.
NYSE IIM opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.