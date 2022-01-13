Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

NYSE IIM opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

