Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31.

