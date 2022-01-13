Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 380.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

RZV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,520. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $105.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

