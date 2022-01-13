Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG stock opened at $221.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $246.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.77 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.