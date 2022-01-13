Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

