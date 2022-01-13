Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.11.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
