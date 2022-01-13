Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

