Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

