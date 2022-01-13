Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $669.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.10.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

