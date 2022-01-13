Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 16,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

