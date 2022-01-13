InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$46.87 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.