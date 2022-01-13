Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

