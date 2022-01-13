Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

