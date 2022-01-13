Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

