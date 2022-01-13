Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 134,818 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Intel worth $381,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

