Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 841,418 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Intel worth $238,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

