Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

