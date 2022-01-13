Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $238.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the third quarter on a mixed note with lower-than-expected adjusted earnings and a revenue beat. The decline in Drug Delivery sales in the reported quarter is discouraging too. On the positive note, over the past year, Insulet has been outperforming its industry. A year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line during the third quarter of 2021 on solid uptake of the Omnipod system, both in the United States and international markets, buoys optimism. This growth was primarily due to robust revenue growth in the Omnipod product line. The data presented at EASD 2021 demonstrating the efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised full-year and fourth quarter 2021 revenue outlook is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $242.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

