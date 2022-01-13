Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,734 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

