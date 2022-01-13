Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

