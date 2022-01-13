Inspire Investing LLC Has $370,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.